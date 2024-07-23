Here is the identity of the person paying hired goons in Nairobi CBD - He owns the black Range Rover spotted dishing out cash to the goons (PHOTO).





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Netizens have unmasked the identity of the person funding motorbike riding goons that flocked Nairobi CBD with placards in support of President William Ruto.

His name is Mark Ndungu Nganga, a former MCA for Maringo.

He owns the black Range Rover that was captured in a viral video dishing out cash to the hired goons.

The rogue politician is believed to have received cash from the state to dish out to the goons.













Who’s the owner of this car! Mobilizers of goons!

From the DM:

“Hi Shad,

Kindly cheza na anonymous



A friend of mine has shared this video of a Range Rover KAT 115L handing out cash to boda boda riders in town.” pic.twitter.com/NcF3ZjcJ8V — Shad: #DebtAudit (@Shad_khalif) July 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.