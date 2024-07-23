Here is the identity of the person paying hired goons in Nairobi CBD - He owns the black Range Rover spotted dishing out cash to the goons (PHOTO).


Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Netizens have unmasked the identity of the person funding motorbike riding goons that flocked Nairobi CBD with placards in support of President William Ruto.

His name is Mark Ndungu Nganga, a former MCA for Maringo.

He owns the black Range Rover that was captured in a viral video dishing out cash to the hired goons.

The rogue politician is believed to have received cash from the state to dish out to the goons.




