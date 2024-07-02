Watch the moment alleged state-sponsored goons raided Quiver Lounge Kitengela where revellers have been chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - The proprietor of Quiver Lounge Kitengela was left counting losses after the joint was raided by goons.

The alleged state-sponsored goons raided the club and made away with alcoholic drinks as police watched from a distance.

The state has reportedly hired goons to infiltrate peaceful protests organized by Gen Zs.

Quiver Lounge Kitengela is one of the entertainment joints where revellers have been chanting anti-Ruto slogans.

Watch the video of hired goons raiding Quiver Lounge, Kitengela.

Quiver Kitengela looted by goons. Extent of damage and losses incurred is unknown. pic.twitter.com/Y7OWknfDjE — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 2, 2024

