Watch the moment alleged state-sponsored goons raided Quiver Lounge Kitengela where revellers have been chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans (VIDEO).

Tuesday,
July 2, 2024 - The proprietor of Quiver Lounge Kitengela was left counting
losses after the joint was raided by goons.
The
alleged state-sponsored goons raided the club and made away with alcoholic
drinks as police watched from a distance.
The
state has reportedly hired goons to infiltrate peaceful protests organized by
Gen Zs.
Quiver
Lounge Kitengela is one of the entertainment joints where revellers have been
chanting anti-Ruto slogans.
Watch
the video of hired goons raiding Quiver Lounge, Kitengela.
Quiver Kitengela looted by goons. Extent of damage and losses incurred is unknown. pic.twitter.com/Y7OWknfDjE— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 2, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments