Alleged career activist, BONIFACE MWANGI, flaunts his palatial home as he hosts friends for a party, even as it emerges that he received Ksh 50 Million from the Ford Foundation (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Controversial activist Boniface Mwangi has given Kenyans a sneak peek into his luxurious home in Lukenya Hills, Machakos County.

The multi-million home dubbed ‘Courage Base’ consists of a cozy living room, spacious kitchen, and a well-maintained lawn.

There is also a gaming lounge outside where he has set up a pool table.

Mwangi hosted his friends for a party at his home on Sunday, among them veteran musician Eric Wainaina, activist Hanifa, and Haki Africa CEO Hussein Khalid.

The video of Mwangi flaunting his posh home sparked reactions, with a section of Kenyans accusing him of enriching himself using foreign donors.

However, Mwangi insisted that he earns an honest living.

“I earn an honest living. The government knows l don’t have any dirty money in my life. I will not stop living my life because of propaganda,’’ he said.

It is alleged that Mwangi received Ksh 50 Million from the Ford Foundation to fund the recent anti-government protests but he pocketed the money.

Watch a video of his lavish home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.