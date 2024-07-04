SHOCK as it emerges that intercessors at RACHEL RUTO’s office are paid Ksh 108,000 per month while pastors receive Ksh 200,000 per month to pray for the country.





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, has a Faith Diplomacy Office at State House, which consists of intercessors and pastors.

The office was created last year amid criticism from various quarters which accused the current administration of over-reliance on prayers at the expense of working on the deliverables as per the campaign promises.

The pastors and intercessors who occupy the office are tasked with praying for the nation.

Word has it that an intercessor is paid Ksh 108,000 per month while pastors receive up to Ksh 200,000 per month.

According to an X user, a lady from her village works at the office as an intercessor.

Her work is to wake up at 5 am to conduct praise and worship, speak in tongues, and pray for the nation.

She receives Ksh 108,000 per month.

This comes even as President William Ruto promised that the office of the First Lady will no longer receive budget allocation beginning July 1, 2024.

The move, Ruto said, will enable the government to achieve the goal of ensuring the country lives within its means.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.