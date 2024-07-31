WAMUCHOMBA now claims RUTO is looting the country dry and wants to sacrifice GACHAGUA by impeaching him to divert attention





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wambuchomba has weighed in on the plans to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, Wamuchomba claimed that the planned impeachment motion was a decoy to shift the attention of Kenyans from the many issues Kenyans have been complaining about in the recent past including corruption.

Wamuchomba alleged that President William Ruto’s government is backed against the wall, and has found it necessary to divert the attention of Kenyans.

"Someone thinks bringing a tribal card against the DP and leaders of Mt Kenya will diffuse the rot in the Kenya Kwanza Government as highlighted by the protestors.”

"Presenting an impeachment agenda against Gachagua is a decoy to shift the attention from allegations of massive corruption and open inefficiency on various issues flagged by Kenyans," read the statement in part.

According to the UDA MP, the planned ouster, being plotted by some Mt. Kenya leaders, will flop.

She detailed that any reasonable MP will see through what she believes to be fictitious claims brought against the DP.

Wamuchomba acknowledged that those supporting the DP in Parliament were few, however, she insisted that they would defend the DP against the plan.

On the other hand, she claimed that there were plans to de-whip some of the MPs who voted against the contentious Finance Bill like herself.

"Any sober MP will defend voters against such punitive taxes. Even in the future, such bills will face resistance.

"Some of us have refused to join the club of public funds looters and swindlers in the name of lawmaking," she added.

The remarks by Wamuchomba came after details of a planned impeachment motion against Gachagua emerged.

Reports indicated that the impeachment motion was crafted during a meeting over the weekend.

Gachagua has been accused of causing division in the country through his tribal remarks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST