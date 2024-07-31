WAMUCHOMBA now claims RUTO is looting the country dry and wants to sacrifice GACHAGUA by impeaching him to divert attention

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wambuchomba has weighed in on the plans to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In a statement, Wamuchomba claimed that the
planned impeachment motion was a decoy to shift the attention of Kenyans from
the many issues Kenyans have been complaining about in the recent past
including corruption.
Wamuchomba alleged that President William
Ruto’s government is backed against the wall, and has found it necessary to divert
the attention of Kenyans.
"Someone thinks bringing a tribal card
against the DP and leaders of Mt Kenya will diffuse the rot in the Kenya Kwanza
Government as highlighted by the protestors.”
"Presenting an impeachment agenda against
Gachagua is a decoy to shift the attention from allegations of massive
corruption and open inefficiency on various issues flagged by Kenyans,"
read the statement in part.
According to the UDA MP, the
planned ouster, being plotted by some Mt. Kenya leaders, will flop.
She detailed that any reasonable MP will see
through what she believes to be fictitious claims brought against the DP.
Wamuchomba acknowledged that those supporting
the DP in Parliament were few, however, she insisted that they would defend the
DP against the plan.
On the other hand, she claimed that there were
plans to de-whip some of the MPs who voted against the contentious Finance Bill
like herself.
"Any sober MP will defend voters against such punitive taxes. Even in the future, such bills will face resistance.
"Some
of us have refused to join the club of public funds looters and swindlers in
the name of lawmaking," she added.
The remarks by Wamuchomba came after details
of a planned impeachment motion against Gachagua emerged.
Reports indicated that the impeachment motion
was crafted during a meeting over the weekend.
Gachagua has been accused of causing division
in the country through his tribal remarks.
