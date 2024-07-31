RUTO is not joking with GACHAGUA anymore as he goes after him for funding Gen Zs to overthrow him – See what police did to his 3 aides?





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – The investigation into the financiers of the Gen Z revolution has taken another turn.

This is after the investigators narrowed to Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua and his aides.

Detectives yesterday grilled Gachagua’s three aides as they sought to establish their involvement in the anti-government protests.

Police visited the offices of the officials in Karen, Nairobi for their statements in a session that took hours.

Also grilled are two MPs from Nairobi who are allied to Gachagua.

Police said they expect to record statements from more politicians, including a former governor over the chaos.

The individuals had been summoned to the DCI headquarters for grilling on separate dates.

Police claim the individuals organized goons who raided shops and other premises to loot as Gen Z staged protests in the city and parts of Central Kenya.

By targeting Gachagua’s aides, President William Ruto’s government may be going for the DP himself for allegedly using his staff to organize chaos and mayhem in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST