RUTO is not joking with GACHAGUA anymore as he goes after him for funding Gen Zs to overthrow him – See what police did to his 3 aides?

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – The investigation into the financiers of the Gen Z revolution has taken another turn.
This is after the investigators narrowed to
Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua and his aides.
Detectives yesterday grilled Gachagua’s three
aides as they sought to establish their involvement in the anti-government
protests.
Police visited the offices of the officials in
Karen, Nairobi for their statements in a session that took hours.
Also grilled are two MPs from Nairobi who are
allied to Gachagua.
Police said they expect to record statements
from more politicians, including a former governor over the chaos.
The individuals had been summoned to the DCI
headquarters for grilling on separate dates.
Police claim the individuals organized goons
who raided shops and other premises to loot as Gen Z staged protests in the
city and parts of Central Kenya.
By targeting Gachagua’s aides, President
William Ruto’s government may be going for the DP himself for allegedly using
his staff to organize chaos and mayhem in the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments