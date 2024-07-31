RAILA is the fourth arm of Government, RUTO cannot do anything without consulting him – JUNET brags





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has hailed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the fourth arm of the government.

This is after Baba betrayed his Azmio colleagues and joined President William Ruto’s government, where his ODM bigwigs were appointed to Cabinet.

Reflecting on the party's internal structure and leadership, Junet lauded Raila's role, asserting his unique position within the political framework.

He commended Raila for joining Ruto’s government following the protests by the Gen Zs, saying it was the right thing to do.

According to the ODM legislator, Baba has always been with the people, and whatever he did was for the people and wellbeing of the country.

"Lesuuda has said there are three arms of government: the legislature, executive, and judiciary, but you know Raila Odinga is another arm of government.

"He is independent, he is standing with the people. You can't do things haphazardly without consulting Raila Odinga," he remarked.

Addressing concerns about the party's future, Junet dismissed the notion that ODM’s involvement with the government diminishes its significance in Kenya’s political playing field.

"Those who want to work with the government are allowed to do so, but there are those who will remain as key players in the political field," he clarified.

He also rebuffed claims suggesting ODM's decline, proudly stating, "There is no other party that is as big as ODM. A party that has been in existence for over 20 years."

