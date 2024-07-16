Videos of would-be TRUMP shooter, THOMAS CROOKS, being bullied relentlessly by high school classmates released

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - A newly emerged video shows the gunman who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, being bullied by his classmates when he was in high school.
In one of the videos, Thomas Matthew Crooks was sitting at
his desk as a classmate repeatedly yanks at the leg of his pants.
As the prankster pulls at his pants leg, Crooks continually
tells them to “stop,” eventually saying, “Stop, you’re pulling my leg,” while
the person behind the camera laughs.
In another video, a group of students were mocking Crooks
and he shouted at them in return.
Crooks who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 —
was a loner who was “relentlessly” bullied, according to former classmates.
He was nicknamed "the school shooter" in high
school and teased over his “bad hygiene,” a classmate said.
One classmate of Crooks previously told NY Post that Crooks
“didn’t seem like really weird or anything.”
“I would have pegged him as a
Republican,” they said, adding, “He was more of a loner. He probably had a
friend group, but not many friends.”
Footage of Thomas Matthew Crook getting bullied in school has surfaced pic.twitter.com/riJoWXUpJt— Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) July 15, 2024
TMZ just JUST released footage of Donald Trump’s shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks being bullied while he was in school.— The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 15, 2024
People are saying Crooks was always a coward and a loser. pic.twitter.com/CJ3lhhlu1z
