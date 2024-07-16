French Football Federation taking Argentine Football Federation to court over racist chants aimed at French footballers (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The French Football Federation (FFF) will file a legal complaint against the Argentine Football Federation over rac!st chants aimed at Les Bleus.
Before Argentina won the Copa America on Sunday, Argentine
fans were filmed singing about how France's players were 'all from Angola,' and
how 'they f*** transvestites like f***ing Mbappe' (an apparent
reference to the star's previously reported romance with transgender model
Ines Rau).
After the match, Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Fernandez posted a video of himself and his Argentine teammate celebrating
and singing the rac!st chants on the team bus in the wake of their Copa América
victory.
The offensive and rac!st chant mocked the African origins of
black players within the French squad, including captain Kylian
Mbappé.
The vulgar chant includes lyrics such as: “They play
for France but come from Angola” and “Their mother is
Nigerian, their father is Cambodian but on their passport: France.”
Reacting to the video, the French Football Federation (FFF)
condemned the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks from members of
the Argentinian national team and revealed plans to file a legal complaint.
"Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks,
contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF
decided to directly challenge his Argentine counterpart and FIFA and to file a
legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racial and discriminatory
nature," it said in a statement.
Argentina squad under fire for singing racist chant which claims French players 'are all from Angola' and“their mother is Nigerian and that they 'f*** transgender people' pic.twitter.com/JAHZWaJ5Hu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2024
