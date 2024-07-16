French Football Federation taking Argentine Football Federation to court over racist chants aimed at French footballers (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The French Football Federation (FFF) will file a legal complaint against the Argentine Football Federation over rac!st chants aimed at Les Bleus.

Before Argentina won the Copa America on Sunday, Argentine fans were filmed singing about how France's players were 'all from Angola,' and how 'they f*** transvestites like f***ing Mbappe' (an apparent reference to the star's previously reported romance with transgender model Ines Rau).

After the match, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez posted a video of himself and his Argentine teammate celebrating and singing the rac!st chants on the team bus in the wake of their Copa América victory.

The offensive and rac!st chant mocked the African origins of black players within the French squad, including captain Kylian Mbappé.

The vulgar chant includes lyrics such as: “They play for France but come from Angola” and “Their mother is Nigerian, their father is Cambodian but on their passport: France.”

Reacting to the video, the French Football Federation (FFF) condemned the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks from members of the Argentinian national team and revealed plans to file a legal complaint.

"Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values ​​of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentine counterpart and FIFA and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racial and discriminatory nature," it said in a statement.