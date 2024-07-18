Close-up footage reveals THOMAS CROOKS' shot was perfectly centered on DONALD TRUMP's head (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - A close-up footage has revealed Thomas Crooks' aimed perfectly at Donald Trump's head before he took his shots at his rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Trump’s 'head tilt' to look at a screen graphic and leaning into the microphone miraculously saved his life.

The footage was captured just seconds before the shot.

Agents found Thomas Crooks in their sights and one pulled the trigger seconds after the 20-year-old shot dead Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore, critically injured two others, and hit Trump in the right ear after scaling a building 147 yards away.

Watch the video below.