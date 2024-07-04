Uproar as RUTO asks graduates to apply for housemaids and cleaners’ jobs in Saudi Arabia – This is not what we signed up for





Friday, July 5, 2024 – Kenyans have expressed their fury over President William Ruto's government asking graduates to apply for manual jobs abroad.

This is after Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore called for Kenyans to apply for jobs abroad in line with the current regime's plan to secure jobs for Kenyans outside the country.

Bore called upon graduates to take advantage of the government program and apply for the thousands of jobs available through National Employment Authority Integrated Management (NEAIMS).

"The government in its quest to source for employment opportunities and enhance protection of migrant workers, has actively pursued and negotiated Bilateral Labour Agreements with various countries thus opening avenues for Kenyans workers to seek employment abroad, particularly in sectors facing labour shortages," she added.

The CS emphasized that the online platform was created to ease the job searching process for Kenyans and reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

While taking to social media, Kenyans questioned how the government expected Kenyan graduates to apply for housekeeping jobs through NEAIMS.

Some of the other jobs included; driver, housemaid, housekeeper, company cleaner, caregiver, babysitter, kitchen steward, and house service worker opportunities.

Other jobs include electronic technician, audio and visual technician, security guard, general cleaner, stateroom attendant, domestic worker, locksmith, desk clerk, and plumber among other opportunities.

"Wake up and see the foreign jobs this government is urging Kenyans to take up," one person questioned.

Kenyans complained that interested parties who agree to take up these jobs are paid less compared to their peers from other countries.

A section of this group of Kenyans called out the government for failing to negotiate for better pay and jobs.

