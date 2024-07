Friday, July 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has been claiming that there is an ICT hub in Ruiru constructed by the government, which allegedly employs 4000 youths.

A concerned Kenyan visited Ruiru to unveil the truth and established that Ruto has been lying to the public.

There is little activity at the hub which he claims employs 4000 youths.













