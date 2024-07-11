Uganda Tiktoker jailed for six years for insulting President YOWERI MUSEVENI

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A Ugandan court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to six years in prison for ‘insulting’ the president and the first family through his video posted on TikTok.
The influencer, Edward Awebwa was charged with hate speech
and spreading "misleading and malicious" information against
President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, and son Muhoozi
Kainerugaba, who is the head of the military.
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke
Owoyesigyire stated that Awebwa shared videos mocking the president between
February and March 2024.
The court also heard that Awebwa had shared abusive
information, saying there would be an increase in taxes under President
Museveni. He had pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness.
The presiding magistrate said that while he had pleaded for
mercy, he did not look remorseful for his actions, and the words used in the
video were "really vulgar".
"The accused deserves a punishment which will enable
him learn from his past so that next time he will respect the person of the
president, the first lady, and the first son," Magistrate Stella Maris
Amabilis said.
He was sentenced to six years for each of the four charges
against him, which are to run concurrently.
This sentencing is part of a broader campaign by security
agencies against people using social media to insult senior government
officials.
Awebwa is one of several content creators jailed under the
Computer Misuse Act of 2022 for spreading "malicious information" and
"hate speech." Human rights activists have challenged this law in the
Constitutional Court, calling it repressive.
