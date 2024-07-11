Foster mum arrested as 5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car for 7 hours

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A 5-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in Omaha, Nebraska, for about seven hours, authorities said.
The boy was found unresponsive outside of a beauty salon
where his foster mother works shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10,
according to Omaha police.
The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was declared
dead, police said.
His foster mother, 40-year-old Juanita Pinon, of Omaha, was
arrested and charged with child abuse by neglect, resulting in death, police
announced Thursday, July 11.
"The suspect did not provide a statement to declare
whether it was an accident or intentional," police spokesperson Chris
Gordon told ABC News.
The temperature climbed to 89 degrees in Omaha on Wednesday.
