Two sisters from Africa drown while swimming in a beach in the US

Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Two teenager sisters have died while swimming at New York’s Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn.
Aisha Mohammed, 18, and Zainab Mohammed, 17, both originally
from Nigeria but now living in the Bronx, were reported missing on Friday
night, July 5, in the area of Stillwell Avenue and Boardwalk West after they
were seen entering the water and disappearing from view, the NYPD said.
Police say at around 8 p.m. Friday, the sisters were
swimming at Stillwell & Boardwalk West on Coney Island when they
disappeared.
Witnesses told WABC-TV that a rain storm began and most
people at the beach took shelter, but the two young women went into the rough
ocean water.
A man tried to stop them but he couldn’t swim either, one
witness said. It is unclear if the man knew the victims.
A relative of theirs told News 12 they were at the beach
that day with six of their cousins.
Police said that an emergency call for a water rescue came
in at around 8.10pm. Officers arrived on the scene with emergency responders
from the department’s aviation, harbor, scuba units conducting a search to find
the teens.
Divers eventually pulled both the young women from the water
an hour later, police said.
They were both transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Coney
Island where they were pronounced dead.
The investigation into the tragedy continues.
The funeral service for sisters Zainab and Aisha Mohammad took place at 9:30 a.m on Tuesday, July 9, at the Yankasa Masjid Mosque.
