Airline apologizes for kicking two blind passengers from plane citing 'safety reasons'

Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - An airline HK Express has apologized after two blind passengers say they felt “insulted and embarrassed" for being kicked out of the flight citing safety concerns.
Passengers Andy Chui, 34, and John Li, 27, were booked for
an afternoon flight from Hong Kong to Tokyo on May 22, and said they had
informed the airline about their disability, according to a statement from the
Hong Kong Blind Union.
Li and Chui said they went through check-in without any
issues and were escorted to the boarding gate as usual. On board, crew members
briefed them about in-flight safety procedures but later removed them from the
plane over safety concerns after learning they were traveling unaccompanied,
according to Li and Chui.
“We felt insulted and embarrassed. They were treating us as
if we were criminals,” Chui said in a press conference.
Blind Union president Billy Wong, said the handling of the
situation left the passengers confounded because they had been able to travel
alone without issues on other airlines.
Wong also called on the airline to investigate its protocols
and treatment of travelers with disabilities, saying guidelines from aviation
authorities were toothless.
“They need to ensure that companies comply with these guidelines and that there are punitive measures when companies discriminate against people with disabilities,” Wong told CNN.
HK Express said in a statement that “due to differing
judgments made by the ground staff and aircrew,” the case was escalated to
management for assessment and the “additional time required” to decide had led
to the pair being “unable to travel on the original flight.”
HK Express said its staff had followed the airline’s
“standard safety procedures,” during the incident, without specifying whether
the two passengers had failed to comply with its protocols.
The airline added it was later confirmed that “the two
passengers could travel safely without a companion,” and they were
“re-accommodated on a later flight of their choice on the same day to their
destination.”
“The decision made by the
aircrew was entirely based on safety considerations, and the on-duty staff
accompanied the two passengers as they left the cabin,” HK Express commercial
director KK Ong said in a separate statement. “We sincerely apologize for the
delay and inconvenience caused to the two passengers.”
