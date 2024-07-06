TRUMP congratulates newly elected UK parliamentarian NIGEL FARAGE, ignores Prime Minister KEIR STARMER

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Former US President Donald Trump celebrated the election of Nigel Farage to Britain’s parliament on Friday, while notably omitting any mention of the new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.
Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK party garnered the
third-largest vote count in the recent election. However, due to Britain’s
electoral system, the party secured only four seats, while Starmer’s Labour
party achieved a landslide victory, sweeping into office.
“Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a
Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success. Nigel is a man who truly loves
his Country!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
Farage, a long-time ally of Trump, has been nicknamed “Mr.
Brexit” by the former president. Trump has previously praised Farage,
suggesting he would have been an excellent UK ambassador to Washington.
A staunch advocate for Brexit, Farage was elected to
parliament on his eighth attempt. He has openly expressed his ambition to take
over the now-main opposition Conservative party, which suffered a significant
defeat to Labour.
“There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British
politics, and my job is to fill it,” Farage stated following his comfortable
win in Clacton, eastern England.
Farage’s success defies a broader rightward shift among
Britain’s closest allies, with the far-right National Rally in France seeking
power and Trump positioning for a potential return in the United States.
Farage’s victory is expected to strengthen his position as a
prominent populist figure, advancing his long-term goal of a “takeover” of the
Conservatives. Millions of Conservative voters appeared to have shifted their
support to Reform, contributing to one of the Tories' worst-ever electoral
outcomes.
An initial exit poll on Thursday night stirred reactions by
predicting Reform would secure 13 seats, far exceeding late-campaign forecasts
that suggested the party would win only a handful.
