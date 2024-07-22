Juja slay queens are now ingesting alcohol with snake venom to get high - Video shocks Netizens (Watch).





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Some slay queens believed to be campus students were filmed consuming alcohol with snake venom to get high during a house party.

The practice is most common in Asia, in particular Cambodia, China, Japan, Korea, Laos, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam

The snake venom is negated by the alcohol, making it safe.

Besides getting high, alcohol laced with snake venom is touted as a cure for rheumatism, arthritis, lumbago, leprosy, excessive sweating, hair loss, dry skin, far-sightedness, exhaustion, flu, fever, pain, and migraines, and as a general all-round tonic.

Snake venom addiction is a shocking practice that is witnessed throughout the world; however, it is underreported and not frequently talked about.

Watch the video.

