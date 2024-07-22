Juja slay queens are now ingesting alcohol with snake venom to get high - Video shocks Netizens (Watch).

Monday, July 22, 2024 - Some slay queens believed to be campus students were filmed consuming alcohol with snake venom to get high during a house party.
The practice is most common in
Asia, in particular Cambodia, China, Japan, Korea, Laos, Taiwan, Thailand and
Vietnam
The snake venom is negated by the
alcohol, making it safe.
Besides getting high,
alcohol laced with snake venom is touted as a cure for rheumatism, arthritis,
lumbago, leprosy, excessive sweating, hair loss, dry skin, far-sightedness,
exhaustion, flu, fever, pain, and migraines, and as a general all-round tonic.
Snake venom addiction is a shocking practice that is
witnessed throughout the world; however, it is underreported and not frequently
talked about.
Watch the video.
Juja is not a real place. Venom shots? 😳 pic.twitter.com/uKYbx71261— Mwitu® (@Mwitu01) July 19, 2024
