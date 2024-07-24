Tourists flee as explosion rocks national park (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Visitors at Yellowstone National Park ran for their lives on Tuesday, July 23, after an underground hydrothermal explosion.
The eruption was in the national park’s Biscuit Basin area,
originating near Black Diamond Pool, located about 2.1 miles northwest of Old
Faithful.
Frightening footage shows about a dozen tourists fleeing
along the boardwalk leading up to the thermal pools as a massive black mushroom
cloud of steam and debris rose hundreds of feet in the air.
Some tourists are seen screaming as large chunks of rock
spewed in all directions.
Miraculously, no one was injured in the explosion, according
to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but Biscuit Basin, as well as
its parking lot and boardwalks, have been temporarily closed for visitor
safety.
According to the USGS, such explosions occur “when water
suddenly flashes to steam underground,” saying such events are “relatively
common in Yellowstone.”
The federal agency says the explosion is not an indication
of volcanic activity and that it wasn’t caused by magma rising towards the
surface.
Video taken after the massive plume subsided shows the
boardwalk littered with debris as tourists carefully make their way to check
out the steaming underground cauldron.
The explosion is under investigation by Yellowstone
geologists.
