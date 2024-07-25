RUTO reveals the real reason he is now working with RAILA and the nomination of MBADI, WANDAYI, OPARANYA and JOHO to Cabinet





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has come clean over his decision to nominate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies to Cabinet despite being in Opposition.

Ruto nominated ODM’s John Mbadi (Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) Ali Hassan Joho to Mining, and Wycliffe Oparanya to the Ministry of Co-operatives.

While addressing the residents of Tharaka Nithi, the Head of State revealed the new appointments were geared towards ending the political division that existed in the country.

According to the president, the new-look government would help unite Kenyans and end the biased leadership witnessed previously in Kenya.

He revealed the new appointees would help execute various government mandates, including overseeing a proper collection of taxes and repayment of the country's debts.

"Yesterday I formed a government that will bring all Kenyans together because I have decided there is no need to be biased," Ruto explained.

"Let us come together and build one government that will serve the people of Kenya and bring development to the country."

As a result, the president called on Kenyans to embrace the new broad-based government and cease the demonstrations, terming them retrogressive and a huge impediment to the country's development.

According to Ruto, criminal elements had infiltrated the peaceful protests and turned them violent by damaging properties and engaging in theft and robbery.

"I urge you Kenyans, no need of destroying our country, no need of demonstrations and killing one another. Let us not destroy Kenya.

"Let us safeguard the country and bring development," Ruto urged the residents of Tharaka Nithi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST