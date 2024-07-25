RUTO reveals the real reason he is now working with RAILA and the nomination of MBADI, WANDAYI, OPARANYA and JOHO to Cabinet

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has come clean over his decision to nominate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies to Cabinet despite being in Opposition.
Ruto nominated ODM’s John
Mbadi (Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) Ali Hassan Joho to
Mining, and Wycliffe Oparanya to the Ministry of Co-operatives.
While addressing the residents
of Tharaka Nithi, the Head of State revealed the new appointments were geared
towards ending the political division that existed in the country.
According to the president, the
new-look government would help unite Kenyans and end the biased
leadership witnessed previously in Kenya.
He revealed the new appointees
would help execute various government mandates, including overseeing a proper
collection of taxes and repayment of the country's debts.
"Yesterday I formed a
government that will bring all Kenyans together because I have decided there is no need to be biased," Ruto explained.
"Let us come together and
build one government that will serve the people of Kenya and bring development
to the country."
As a result, the president
called on Kenyans to embrace the new broad-based government and cease the
demonstrations, terming them retrogressive and a huge impediment to the
country's development.
According to Ruto, criminal
elements had infiltrated the peaceful protests and turned them violent by
damaging properties and engaging in theft and robbery.
"I urge you Kenyans, no need of destroying our country, no need of demonstrations and killing one another. Let us not destroy Kenya.
"Let us safeguard the country and bring
development," Ruto urged the residents of Tharaka Nithi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments