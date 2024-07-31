Police reveal PHOTOs of the three girls stabbed to death at TAYLOR SWIFT dance club in UK







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - The three young girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, UK have been named.

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, were stabbed to death at the dance studio on Monday, July 29.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured, police said.

In a tribute, Bebe’s family said: ‘No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.’

The family of Alice also paid tribute to their ‘princess’.





‘Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.’

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder.

Reacting to the incident, US singer Taylor Swift said she is ‘completely in shock’ after the ‘horror’ of the knife attack.





Fans of Taylor Swift had raised more than £103,000 by Tuesday afternoon for Southport online fundraiser.

Also, Football club, Liverpool FC has published a tribute to the victims involved in the Southport attack.

The club said former Liverpool players Robbie Fowler and Phil Thompson laid a wreath near Hart Space studio to express the support and condolences of the club.

It added in a statement: ‘Three young girls have died, and five children and two adults remain in critical condition as a result of the attack at a dance class.

‘The thoughts and prayers of everyone at LFC continue to be with all those affected by the tragedy.’





Alder Hey hospital, a specialist children’s hospital in Liverpool, said seven children were admitted yesterday.

In a statement issued this afternoon, it said one of their patients have died while two remain in a critical but stable condition.

It said: ‘We can confirm that seven children were brought to Alder Hey following the heartbreaking incident in Southport yesterday. Sadly, despite all our efforts one child has since died. The remaining children are continuing to receive treatment with two remaining in critical care but currently in a stable condition.

‘The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Alder Hey remain with the children, young people and their families involved in and all those affected by yesterday’s incident. We will continue to provide them with all the support we can at this devastating time.’