This is what BABU OWINO said after he was summoned by DCI over incitement and money laundering.





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino has spoken out after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned him over allegations of incitement and money laundering.

The ODM MP was urged to report at DCI headquarters along Kiambu road on Wednesday and failure to do that he will be arrested.

However, speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Owino described the development as a witch hunt meant to intimidate him.

"These are very crazy investigations. It is all politics. This is just meant to intimidate me because of my stand with the people. But I will not be cowed," Babu said.

Babu was urged to appear before DCI headquarters on Wednesday morning.

"I request you, Hon. Babu Owino to report to me at DCI Nairobi County Headquarters Police station today on the 24th day of July 2024 at 9:00 hrs and furnish me with full information concerning the case," reads the summon issued by a detective named Eunice Njue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST