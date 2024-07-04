Former Murang’a County Water CEC, PAUL MACHARIA, buys a house worth Ksh 258 Million in Washington State, U.S. - He looted the county dry (PHOTO).





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Former Murang’a County CEC, Paul Macharia, is reportedly swimming in millions after looting public funds during Mwangi Wa Iria’s administration.

Macharia’s proximity to former Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, who is facing corruption charges, enabled him to loot and stash the money abroad.

It is now emerging that he bought a house worth $ 2,000,000(Ksh 258 Million) in Washington State in the United States of America.

He purchased the house a few months ago using proceeds of corruption.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.