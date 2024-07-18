They stabbed me and locked me inside the Airbnb - A lady speaks after a night out with Lamu Senator in Kilimani that almost turned deadly (VIDEO).





Friday, July 19, 2024 - A middle-aged lady is nursing injuries after she was stabbed several times at an Airbnb in Kilimani, where she was in the company of Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku and two other ladies.

The victim was invited to a meeting with the Senator which turned into a party at a club within Kilimani.

After the drinking spree, they went to the Airbnb to spend the night with the politician and the two ladies.

A fight broke out and in the process, she was stabbed.

“They kept attacking me, I was screaming because I realized I had to save myself, record what was happening, or no one would ever know what really happened,” the victim identified as Patricia Muthoni recounted.

“They were picking forks, and knives from the kitchen and attacking me.

"As I tried to defend myself, Sally took a knife and stabbed me in the abdomen, “she added.

After the assault, she was locked in the room and left alone.

She was rescued by security guards who heard her scream.

“I was screaming, banging the door, I was screaming, and the guards came to the house.

"The guard then called the police. While at the station, I could not take my statement, I was unconscious” she said.

Kilimani Police Commander Kobia Bariu confirmed the incident and said Patricia suffered serious stab wounds to her lower abdomen and other bodily injuries.

“The stab wound was so deep, it was on the lower abdomen,” said the police commander.

“Investigations are ongoing, and with time, we will get to know what really transpired,” he added.

