Reprieve as a man who went missing during anti-government protests is found alive after nearly a month - See where RUTO’s government had taken him (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 19, 2024 - A middle-aged man who went missing following the anti-government protests has been found alive.

Joseph Mwangi alias ‘Mwas’ went missing in unclear circumstances on June 18, 2024, leaving his family worried.

He left home to participate in the protests but did not return.

His mother looked for him in hospitals, mortuaries, and police stations in vain.

The victim was found alive after being locked up at various police stations.

He left Muthaiga Police Station on Tuesday and according to his family, he is weak but recovering at home.

When the victim’s mother was asked by KTN journalist Francis Ontomwa whether she is planning to press charges against the police for holding her son incommunicado, she replied,

"No, my heart is now at peace. It's all I wanted,”

Joseph Mwangi was among the victims that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) registered as complaints of unlawful arrests, abductions, and disappearances.











