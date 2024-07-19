Meet ROSELYNE AGONGO, a 24-year-old woman whose half body was found dumped in Kware as her brother recounts her last moments (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 19, 2024 - 24-year-old Roselyne Akoth Ogongo is among the women whose bodies were found dumped at the Kware dumpsite.

Roselyne’s body was identified by her brother, Emmanuel Ogongo, at the city mortuary.

She lived with her brother before she went missing in unclear circumstances.

He described her as a social media addict who would stay late into the night browsing through her phone.

She was reportedly a warm woman with an outgoing personality and was quick to forge relationships with people.

Akoth came to Nairobi three months ago after her marriage collapsed.

After coming to Nairobi, her brother said she moved to Rongai and got a job as a house help.

“She worked in Rongai briefly as a house help. Her job did not last and she came to my house,” he said.

The brother lives in Kware, Embakasi.

It was during her stay at his place, that he learnt about his sister’s social media addiction.

“She loved social media a lot. We would go to bed but she would stay up.

"You wake up at 2am and still find her giggling as she scrolled through her phone, enjoying the content on TikTok,” he said.

She reportedly went missing on June 28th.

However, he was not worried because he thought she was with a man and would come back.

“Her phone was ringing but no one picked and I felt maybe her boyfriend was keeping her phone away from her just for a moment,” he said.

Days later, the phone went off and he could not see her online.

“I did not see her online as was the norm. She was a person who would never part ways with WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok.

"But now her phone was off and she was not active on social media.

"That is when I started worrying about her,” he said.

When the news of Kware's body dump broke, as part of his search for his sister, he mustered the courage to go to the City Mortuary.

“They showed various body parts and at once I spotted my sister. Her waist downward is not there, only up to her face,” he said.

He remembered the blouse he last saw her wearing and the way she made her hair.

“I told them that was the person I was looking for.

"Later some of my relatives also came and they confirmed because they knew many more features like her teeth structure and the necklace,” Emmanuel added.

Emmanuel said he doesn’t know Collins Khalusha, the man police are accusing of killing Akoth and other women.

Below are photos of his late sister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.