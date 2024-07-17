They punched him and slapped him - Daughter to veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO narrates events leading to her father’s abduction.





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Macharia Gaitho’s daughter Anita has taken to her X account to narrate the events that led to her father’s abduction by rogue DCI officers.

Anita said her father was abducted at Karen Police Station, where he had gone to make a report after he noted that he was being trailed by unknown people.

He was bundled into a Probox and driven towards Lang’ata Road.

Watch the moment veteran journalist MACHARIA GAITHO was abducted by rogue police officers after being trailed - Is RUTO taking the country to the dark days? pic.twitter.com/a07KGzcV9r — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2024

The rogue officers punched him and slapped him inside the vehicle, claiming that he had resisted arrest.

He was taken back to the Karen police station after news of his abduction went viral on social media.

“He’s safe although they roughed him up a bit. We’re making the abduction report right now,” she tweeted.

The DCI boss at Karen Police Station confirmed that he was abducted by DCI officers.

They were told to go and make a report at the DCI headquarters.

“The DCIO here have confirmed that the abductors are indeed their own DCI.

"They claim that it is a case of mistaken identity.

"They’re trying to make it difficult for us to make the report, asking us to go make it at DCI headquarters.

"They want us to report them to themselves?” she posed.









The Kenyan DIALY POST.