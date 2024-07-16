I did nothing wrong! Embattled MP FARAH MAALIM refuses to apologize for allegedly vowing to slaughter thousands of Gen Zs

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has refused to apologize for allegedly instigating violence against the Gen Zs, saying he did nothing wrong.
Addressing the press, Maalim dismissed
allegations that he called for the deaths of young protesters during recent
demonstrations across the country.
He argued that his remarks had been taken out
of context and vowed to continue expressing his opinions on national issues
despite the criticism.
Maalim clarified that the viral clip
circulating on social media was intended to tarnish his reputation and
undermine the impressive track record he has established during his tenure as a
legislator.
He emphasized his honesty and noted his over
30 years of experience in the Kenyan political arena, claiming a track record
matched by very few individuals.
“What I feel in my conscience is best for this country is what I am going to do.
"When I am calling for these things, I do them
because I don't want us to go the Sudan way or the Somalia way,” Maalim
clarified.
"So, my position is that I never called for the death of anybody.
"I have educated many young men and women in this
country from every community," he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
