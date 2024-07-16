I did nothing wrong! Embattled MP FARAH MAALIM refuses to apologize for allegedly vowing to slaughter thousands of Gen Zs





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has refused to apologize for allegedly instigating violence against the Gen Zs, saying he did nothing wrong.

Addressing the press, Maalim dismissed allegations that he called for the deaths of young protesters during recent demonstrations across the country.

He argued that his remarks had been taken out of context and vowed to continue expressing his opinions on national issues despite the criticism.

Maalim clarified that the viral clip circulating on social media was intended to tarnish his reputation and undermine the impressive track record he has established during his tenure as a legislator.

He emphasized his honesty and noted his over 30 years of experience in the Kenyan political arena, claiming a track record matched by very few individuals.

“What I feel in my conscience is best for this country is what I am going to do.

"When I am calling for these things, I do them because I don't want us to go the Sudan way or the Somalia way,” Maalim clarified.

"So, my position is that I never called for the death of anybody.

"I have educated many young men and women in this country from every community," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST