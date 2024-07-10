Details emerge that BISHOP ALLAN KIUNA had a secret girlfriend and baby mama in South Africa - Is this why KATHY KIUNA is asking for privacy?





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - To millions of Kenyans, departed city preacher Bishop Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) was a faithful husband and dedicated servant of God who always adored his wife, Kathy.

Kathy and Kiuna always painted their marriage to be perfect in public but behind the scenes, their hyped marriage was marred with infidelity.

It is now emerging that Kiuna has a secret girlfriend and baby mama who resides in South Africa.

Word also has it that he got two other women pregnant while still married to Kathy.

Kathy would protect her cheating husband for the sake of their multi-billion church empire.

At one time, Kathy reportedly left her marriage and secretly flew abroad.

She then sneaked back into the country and pretended all was okay.

Rumours of Kiuna’s secret girlfriend who is based in South Africa have already started circulating on X.

X users wonder whether she will attend the funeral.

Is this why Kathy is asking for privacy?

Keep it here for more of this developing story.





