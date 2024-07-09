MURKOMEN confirms Gen Z’s worst fears as he brags about wearing a Sh50K belt, Sh900K watch, and other expensive accessories – Look!





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has been forced to come clean about his wardrobe after Kenyans complained that he was wearing expensive outfits that he allegedly bought using the proceeds of corruption.

Speaking during an interview on Obinna Show, Murkomen acknowledged his love for watches, noting that the highest amount he had ever spent to purchase one was Ksh900,000.

He detailed that one of the watches, reported to cost Ksh4 million, was bought at a huge discount from a friend.

On the other hand, he noted that his most expensive shoe was around Ksh70,000 to Ksh80,000.

Regarding his most expensive tie, he revealed that he has a neckpiece in his wardrobe which he bought at Ksh20,000.

"The most expensive shoe may be around Ksh70,000 to Ksh80,000. The belt is probably Ksh50,000. I don't have to wear 2 belts in two years. One belt is enough. You can just buy one belt which can be flipped."

"One side is black and the other side is brown. The most expensive watch I have bought with my money is Ksh900,000.

"If you buy a watch for Ksh900,000 you wear it for 20 years," he stated.

The CS detailed that he had a weakness for a nice pair of shoes and watches, citing his family background.

Murkomen also clarified that he bought the items with his own hard-earned money. He maintained that he had not been a beneficiary of the proceeds of corruption.

The CS detailed that most of his wealth was acquired from his salary as a senator and CS, his law practice, avocado farming, and export business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST