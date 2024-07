Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Reports from Sunday Nation indicate that Silas Jakakimba’s marriage is on the rocks.

Jakakimba might have posted a video recently in the company of his wife to hoodwink Kenyans.

Word has it that Jakakimba’s wife caught him cheating on her with a nominated MP.

Jakakimba, whose appetite for women is well-known, got married in 2021 in a glamorous wedding after his first marriage failed.

Keep it here for more of this developing story.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.