DRAMA in Nakuru as man catches his wife with another man on their matrimonial bed (PHOTO).





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - There was drama in Molo Town Nakuru County when a man caught his cheating wife red-handed with another man on their matrimonial bed, an incident that sparked anger, fury, and disbelief.

Speaking to the press, the aggrieved husband who works in Nairobi said that he had suspected his wife's unfaithfulness for a while.

"I had suspected that my wife, the mother of my children, was having an affair with another man something which really breaks my heart," he said, adding that he laid a trap on the material day.

"We caught him in my house where I live with my two children and wife," he said.

Despite the offending and emotionally draining sight, the husband contained himself and called village elders, and together with his brothers, they bundled the guy into a waiting car and drove him to Keringet where the elders were waiting.

However, in the ensuing melee, the wife—a teller in one of the leading banks in Molo Town—called police claiming her "visitor" had been abducted.

"The police who had been misled to believe we are criminals came for us ready for any eventuality but after we narrated our story they understood our situation," he said, adding that the police acted professionally.

"We thank the police for being understanding, they were fair and just," he explained.

The suspect was nabbed at around 5am.

Apparently, he had just woken up.

Cases of married women cheating on their husbands appear to be on the rise in the country.

A few weeks ago, an ACK pastor was killed by a soldier who caught them in a compromising situation at his home in Kapsabet, Nandi County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.