Stop being fooled by UHURU that he will make you President in 2027 – MBADI tells RAILA ODINGA.





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Nominated ODM MP John Mbadi has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to consult former President Uhuru Kenyatta if he plans to engage with President William Ruto.

Raila has reportedly consulted Uhuru about a deal with Ruto, and the former president has advised him to abandon it, promising instead to support him for the presidency in 2027.

Speaking on Saturday, Mbadi, who is also ODM chairman, dismissed Uhuru's argument, stating that if the former president wanted Raila to become president, he had the opportunity in 2022.

“You are telling us that now is when Uhuru has the key to take us to the State House, and when he was there he handed the key to someone else.

"Now you are telling us that Uhuru can give us the key to the State House,” he stated.

Mbadi's sentiments came after allegations that Uhuru and Raila held a meeting in Dubai to discuss a pact to capture power in 2027.

