KANDARA residents thank RUTO for sacking Prof. NJUGUNA NDUNG’U as Treasury CS – He was an incompetent and useless man!!





Monday, July 22, 2024 - A section of Kandara constituency residents has thanked President William Ruto for dismissing Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u, the former Finance and National Planning Cabinet Secretary.

Njuguna was among 21 cabinet secretaries who were shown the door two weeks ago for being incompetent and corrupt.

Speaking on Saturday in Kandara town, residents, broadcasting live on social media, thanked Ruto for firing Ndung'u, whom they described as incompetent and corrupt.

They said though he came from Kandara, he was the man behind Finance Bill 2023 and Finance Bill 2024, which almost brought down the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

When he was appointed to the docket two years ago, Ndung'u surprised Kandara residents when he told them that he was appointed to the position because of his education and not because of the Kandara electorate.

What the arrogant professor failed to learn is that cabinet posts are political seats and he could not have survived without the consent of the Kandara electorate.

