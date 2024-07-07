State House on high alert as OSCAR SUDI spills beans on Gen Z revolution – Look! No wonder RUTO has suspended his overseas trips.





Sunday, July 7, 2024 – State House is in panic after Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi claimed that the recent unrest in Kenya was part of a calculated plot to overthrow President William Ruto.

In his address, Sudi alleged that there was a sophisticated plan to burn not only his entertainment venue but also to stage a coup against the current administration.

The UDA legislator laid bare what he described as a “well-orchestrated scheme” designed to destabilize the government.

“Things that happened in Kenya were planned. They intended to overthrow the government. It was a set coup,” he charged, fueling the already intense political atmosphere in the country.

Though Sudi refrained from naming specific individuals, his remarks seemed aimed at dispelling accusations that Ruto and his allies had orchestrated the violence to undermine the anti-government protests that have gripped Kenya for the past three weeks.

However, Sudi rejected these claims, instead suggesting that a different agenda was at play.

“They used our children, placing them, civil society and other goons in front so that the real thugs can arrive,” Sudi alleged.

Sudi’s revelations come after he revealed plans to take a two-year sabbatical from Harambees and active politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST