Standard Media Group interns terminated without pay as the once giant media station faces financial constraints

Saturday, July 6, 2024 - Standard Media Group has reportedly terminated the contracts of numerous interns under what insiders describe as coercive tactics employed by senior management and the Human Resources department.
According to multiple sources within the organization, this
abrupt decision occurred on Friday morning and left interns without pay for
several months.
Their termination came just a day after radio employees from
Standard Media Group went on strike over unpaid salaries.
There is talk of a transformation committee which has been
meeting daily throughout the month.
This committee, tasked with overseeing various aspects of
organizational change, has been receiving full salaries and additional
allowances, despite the financial struggles faced by the general workforce they
supervise.
This has sparked even more outrage among employees who view
the committee’s actions as hypocritical and unjust.
A particularly troubling aspect of this unfolding scenario is
the involvement of Kiplagat Kwambai, colloquially known as "Ngombe
Hamsini". Kwambai, a high-ranking official and member of the
transformation committee, is accused of employing intimidating tactics against
striking workers
His dual role as both a committee member and a figure of
authority allegedly contributing to the hostile work environment has been a
focal point of employee grievances.
On Thursday, July 4, Standard Media Group staff from Radio
Maisha, Spice FM, Berur FM and Vybez Radio journalists walked out of their
workstations and gathered at the staff cafeteria.
This followed subsequent prior admonitions to management that
unless the outstanding salary arrears were expeditiously settled, they would be
compelled to terminate broadcasting.
Cyprian
Nyakundi
0 Comments