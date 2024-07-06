President RUTO confirms that he is also fed up with KAREN NYAMU’s rogue behaviours - See what he told her after summoning her

Saturday, July 6,
2024 - President Ruto addressed concerns of misconduct and opulence
displayed by some UDA leaders, which has infuriated Kenyans.
Ruto, who spoke during an X Space Engagement Forum on
Friday, was
responding to a question by a user who called out nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
for always making media headlines for all the wrong reasons.
The user
wondered why Karen was still holding a public office despite her lack of
modesty and display of a lavish lifestyle.
Ruto
acknowledged concerns about Nyamu, saying that in some instances, he has been
forced to engage her personally, and even asked her to reform.
“I agree that some of our officials are arrogant, some of
them speak out of fun, and some display obnoxious opulence if I may say which
does not just anger the public, sometimes I call some of those people and give
them a piece of my mind,” said Ruto.
“Even Nyamu, I have had an occasion to sit her down and tell
her that she needs to change what she is doing,” he added.
Ruto said he engaged the outspoken Senator regarding her
public image and even advised her to consider taking a different approach in
the way she carries herself.
She attributed Nyamu’s behaviour to 'excitement', which he
said often results from young people assuming high positions of power.
“When you are in my position you are also a father figure
and some of these young people get excited about many things and sometimes do
the wrong things and I know someone mentioned Karen Nyamu,” Ruto noted.
“She is a girl I have had to sit down and tell her, look,
you need to do things differently. I know what is going on and I have promised
that I will be making changes,” he added.
