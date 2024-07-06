President RUTO confirms that he is also fed up with KAREN NYAMU’s rogue behaviours - See what he told her after summoning her







Saturday, July 6, 2024 - President Ruto addressed concerns of misconduct and opulence displayed by some UDA leaders, which has infuriated Kenyans.

Ruto, who spoke during an X Space Engagement Forum on Friday, was responding to a question by a user who called out nominated Senator Karen Nyamu for always making media headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The user wondered why Karen was still holding a public office despite her lack of modesty and display of a lavish lifestyle.

Ruto acknowledged concerns about Nyamu, saying that in some instances, he has been forced to engage her personally, and even asked her to reform.

“I agree that some of our officials are arrogant, some of them speak out of fun, and some display obnoxious opulence if I may say which does not just anger the public, sometimes I call some of those people and give them a piece of my mind,” said Ruto.

“Even Nyamu, I have had an occasion to sit her down and tell her that she needs to change what she is doing,” he added.

Ruto said he engaged the outspoken Senator regarding her public image and even advised her to consider taking a different approach in the way she carries herself.

She attributed Nyamu’s behaviour to 'excitement', which he said often results from young people assuming high positions of power.

“When you are in my position you are also a father figure and some of these young people get excited about many things and sometimes do the wrong things and I know someone mentioned Karen Nyamu,” Ruto noted.

“She is a girl I have had to sit down and tell her, look, you need to do things differently. I know what is going on and I have promised that I will be making changes,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST