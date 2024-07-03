SOPHIE TURNER goes on romantic polo date with boyfriend PEREGRINE PEARSON whom internet users call an ‘upgrade’ from her ex-husband JOE JONAS







Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - Sophie Turner, who split from her husband Joe Jonas last year, seems to have moved on swiftly with her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

Months after filing for divorce, Sophie started dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Recent pictures of the couple from a polo date show how in love they are.

A couple of pictures doing the rounds on Instagram show Sophie and Peregrine clinging to each other as they walk around at a polo ground.

In the first picture, he carries Sophie on his shoulders as the actress smiles. In the second one, they walk beside each other, holding hands.

Instagram users were happy to see Sophie enjoying her new romance.

One of them commented, "This looks so much more right than Joe I’m sorry."

"What an upgrade for Sophie! (heart eyes and applause emojis)," another fan said.

A couple of months ago, Sophie opened up on the challenges she faced after her split with Joe. She thanked Joe's ex-girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, for helping her out with a refuge in the US.

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold," she told Vogue.