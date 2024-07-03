DIDDY is selling his L.A. house which was raided by federal agents







Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - Diddy is preparing to leave Los Angeles and is looking to sell his Holmby Hills mansion for a substantial profit.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the music executive is attempting to sell the property off-market for around $70 million, significantly higher than the $40 million he paid in 2014.

The mansion holds some unpleasant memories for Diddy. In March, Homeland Security raided the home, ransacking it and removing electronics and other items as part of an investigation into human trafficking and other crimes.

Diddy has expressed a desire to leave L.A. and has no plans to purchase another property in the area. Though he visited L.A. briefly last month, he has been spending most of his time in Miami. Over the weekend, he was spotted river rafting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.