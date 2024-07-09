"So sorry boys" KANYE's ex JULIA FOX says as she comes out as LESBIAN on TikTok (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Julia Fox came out as a l3sbian on TikTok after revealing she’s been celibate for over two years.

On Monday, July 8, the actress candidly opened up about her sexuality in response to a TikTok video by user @emgwaciedawgie.

The TikTok user had said, “I love when I see a l3sbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'”

Fox, 34, added her response to the end of the video, saying, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

Fox received immense support as fans gushed about how excited they were for her.

“I’m so happy for you,” one person wrote.

Another added, “This makes my heart so happy.”

The news may not be a shock for some as Fox previously opened up about potentially dating a woman.

“I have some gay bone [in my body] and I need to explore that a little bit more,” she said during an interview with Ziwe in 2022.

“Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a l3sbian and complaining that I never wanted to have s3x with them.”

Fox was married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020. She shares a 3-year-old son, Valentino, with Artemiev.

After calling it quits from Artemiev, Fox moved on with Kanye West. She and the controversial rapper dated for less than two months in 2022 amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Watch her recent admission in the video below.