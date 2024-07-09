HARRYSONG’s estranged wife, ALEXER PERES, breaks silence after disturbing post







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of singer Harrysong, has spoken after her disturbing post on social media.

Alexer had sparked concern after she posted a photo of Sniper insecticide with a sad emoji on her Instagram stories.

Social media users urged those close to her to check up on her.

Breaking her silence on Monday, July 8, hours after her disturbing post Alexer thanked friends and families who checked on her.

She wrote; “Thanks to everyone that reached out. All I can say is I am fine now by God’s grace. I have faced many challenges but this one hit me hard and I felt I could not handle it.

“A lot went through my head in one second but thank God for having you all and my loved ones. God bless you all. I have learnt better and I’m sorry for the post I made.”