Singer TEMS wins Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award at 2024 BET







Monday, July 01, 2024 – Afrobeats star, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the 2024 BET Awards last night.

The singer and songwriter beat Shirley Caesar (“Award All of the Glory”), Kirk Franklin (“All Things”), Halle Bailey (“Angel”), CeCe Winans( “Come Jesus Come”), Erica Campbell (Do You Believe in Love?”), Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore (God Problems”), and Kirk Franklin (Try Love) to scoop the award with her song “Me & U.”

The BET Awards Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award is given to an urban contemporary gospel artist. The winner is determined based on sales and the overall quality of content released within the eligibility period.

The award was originally titled Best Gospel Artist but was later renamed to its current title in 2017.

Kirk Franklin currently holds the record for this category, with six wins.