Shock as RUTO directs his 'voting robots' in Parliament to hurriedly pass the contentious Conflict of Interest Bill which allows corruption in Govt – Look! Gen Zs are watching





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has called upon his MPs and Senators to hurriedly pass the Conflict of Interest Bill 2023 as soon as possible.

This comes even as Kenyans have opposed the bill in question, claiming that it will encourage corruption in government.

However, speaking during the assenting to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto noted that this was part of the plan to hold everyone accountable and ensure Kenyans deal with the menace of corruption.

He revealed that the other strategy that the government was employing to tackle this was through creating the Public Debt Audit Committee.

"I want to encourage Parliament to expedite the Conflict of Interest Bill that will support our anti-corruption measures, especially in relation to public officers," he remarked.

He asked all leaders including those in the opposition to rally behind one common cause — national unity.

Notably, this bill allows state officers and their families to do business with the government.

It was sponsored by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who pushed for the removal of a clause requiring public officers to declare their income, assets, and liabilities.

Kenyans have opposed the bill, arguing that it created a loophole for rogue officials to misappropriate public funds.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was among the institutions opposing the bill.

EACC argued that if the bill was signed into law, the fight against corruption in Kenya would be deflated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST