Shock as RUTO directs his 'voting robots' in Parliament to hurriedly pass the contentious Conflict of Interest Bill which allows corruption in Govt – Look! Gen Zs are watching

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has called upon his MPs and Senators to hurriedly pass the Conflict of Interest Bill 2023 as soon as possible.
This comes even as Kenyans have opposed the
bill in question, claiming that it will encourage corruption in government.
However, speaking during the assenting to the
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill at the
Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto noted that this was part
of the plan to hold everyone accountable and ensure Kenyans deal with the
menace of corruption.
He revealed that the other strategy that the
government was employing to tackle this was through creating the Public Debt
Audit Committee.
"I want to encourage Parliament to
expedite the Conflict of Interest Bill that will support our anti-corruption
measures, especially in relation to public officers," he remarked.
He asked all leaders including those in the
opposition to rally behind one common cause — national unity.
Notably, this bill allows state officers and
their families to do business with the government.
It was sponsored by Narok Senator Ledama Ole
Kina who pushed for the removal of a clause requiring public officers to
declare their income, assets, and liabilities.
Kenyans have opposed the bill, arguing that it
created a loophole for rogue officials to misappropriate public funds.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
(EACC) was among the institutions opposing the bill.
EACC argued that if the bill was signed into
law, the fight against corruption in Kenya would be deflated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments