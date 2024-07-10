MURKOMEN upsets Gen Zs again as he increases charges for acquiring a Driving License – Look! These guys never learn

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has moved to explain why he increased charges for acquiring smart driving licenses to Ksh3,050.
Speaking during an interview,
the CS attributed the charge to the high cost of producing a copy of a license.
Therefore, the National
Transport and Safety Authority has to factor in how much they spend on the
production of the licenses before determining the cost charged to applicants.
"The driving license prices
are informed by the costs involved in producing the same," he stated.
Notably, according to the State
Department of Transport, each DL costs Ksh350 to produce. This was based
on a revelation made at a parliamentary committee hearing on May 20.
On the other hand, Murkomen also
explained why NTSA required applicants to undertake biometrics registrations
during the renewal of the licenses.
According to the CS, biometrics
are usually required during the application and renewal process to authenticate
the applicant.
Further, the CS revealed that
the government would be making changes in the application and renewal of
driving licenses in due course.
He added that the process would
be made seamless and beneficial to Kenyans who wish to acquire the document.
"We are going to change the
whole ecosystem of renewal of driving licenses and what it means, how to do it
and we shall renew it in the near future," he added.
Notably, according to the
National Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2028, NTSA will be phasing out the
old driving licenses (the red ones) in three years.
