Shame as cops storm a church in Nakuru and start beating up people - One of the cops even used live bullets (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Rogue cops stormed Chosen Generation Church in Nakuru and started beating up people during the anti-government protests.

One of the cops was filmed shooting aimlessly using live bullets as the people who had taken refuge in the church wailed in distress.

The church was holding a lunchtime service and in the process, some protestors went to seek refuge inside the church after police started using brutal force against the peaceful protesters.

The ruthless cops stormed the church and started beating up anyone they came across, including women.





Watch the heartbreaking video.

Police storming inside Chosen Generation Church Nakuru beating people.

What is going on in this country.



You don't even respect the altar ? When people run for solace in churches they are left untouched. pic.twitter.com/CCM29ZWIHl — WILLIE OEBA (@WillieOeba) July 16, 2024

