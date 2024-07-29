Senator LEDAMA OLEKINA reportedly bribed for DNA test to be altered at a Government Chemist after a lady took him to court over child support - The lady is demanding Ksh 350,000 monthly.





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Olekina reportedly denounced his son and bribed rogue medics at a Government chemist to alter the DNA test.

The court had ordered a DNA test to be conducted after a lady sued him over child support.

The disgruntled woman was demanding monthly upkeep of Ksh 350,000 from the Senator.

The woman told the court that the minor was born on October 20, 2020, adding that the lawmaker cut off communication with her after she told him she was pregnant.

According to city lawyer Wahome Thuku who is familiar with the case, Olekina is fighting tooth and nail to ensure no repeat tests are conducted.

Olekina’s relationship with the woman who took him to court was an open secret.

The most interesting part is that the boy is a carbon copy of the vocal Senator.

