Did REBECCA MIANO resign as RUTO’s Attorney General nominee as pressure increases? – Look!





Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – President William Ruto may have suffered a huge blow after his Attorney General nominee Rebecca Miano reportedly declined the job.

Miano refused to be part of Ruto’s new Cabinet after reportedly requesting the President to withdraw her name from the list to be submitted to the National Assembly for vetting.

Reports indicated that Miano had asked Ruto to withdraw her nomination and instead assign her lighter duties.

Earlier on, speculation ensued after her name failed to feature in the list submitted to the National Assembly as read by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

While addressing MPs, Speaker Wetang'ula announced 10 names for consideration, 1 short of the 11 nominated by Ruto last week.

Ruto also swapped Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale with Environment Cabinet Secretary nominee Soipan Tuya.

Wetang'ula noted that the names of the 10 will be forwarded to the relevant committee that will immediately embark on vetting.

Speaker Wetangula ordered the vetting committee to kick-start and expedite the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST