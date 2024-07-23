WAMUCHOMBA gives Gen Zs a brilliant strategy in case RUTO resigns and MPs recalled – Look! Does she know something we don’t?





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has called upon the Gen Zs to push for the drafting of a new Finance Bill.

Speaking during an interview, Wamuchomba explained that this was the way to raise funds to sustain crucial institutions such as the IEBC.

She noted that this would create a structure in case MPs are recalled or even President William Ruto resigns as the Gen Zs are demanding.

"If Gen Zs want to change, they should ensure that Parliament has ways and a timeline to raise funds for the IEBC and vet the IEBC selection panel as a priority.

"They should also ensure that the withdrawn Finance Bill is amended to fund the IEBC," she stated.

According to the MP, when the IEBC is reconstituted members of any constituent can recall their MPs and vote in a new one through the right structures and avoid leaving constituencies leaderless.

Wamuchomba reiterated that following the right procedures to recall and elect new leaders would save Kenyans from descending into anarchy and chaos as seen in other nations.

Ruto withdrew the controversial Finance Bill 2024, after nationwide protests organised by the youth. Kenyans called for withdrawal not amendment of the bill.

At the same time, the renegade UDA MP emphasized that she was in support of the ongoing protests to ensure Kenya moves in the right direction.

