See the lavish residence of Mandera Governor MOHAMED ADAN KHALIF - Ksh 285 million was spent to build the palatial home.





Saturday, July 27, 2024 - The Sh285 million Mandera County governor’s official residence has raised eyebrows, with Senators directing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate whether residents got value for money.

The Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) issued the directive after Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu flagged the cost of the residence, saying it was inflated beyond the ceiling set by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Committee chairperson and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ said the expenditure on the governor’s residence did not make sense to the residents who are battling biting poverty as well as a lack of food and water.

See the photo of the palatial home.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.