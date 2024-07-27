Gun drama as notorious thugs behind armed robberies in Kisii shoot at detectives after being cornered while trying to rob an Mpesa shop (PHOTOs).



Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Detectives from DCI headquarters have successfully seized a Browning pistol from a notorious gang of three members who have been sowing fear to the public at Ogembo market in Kisii County.

While on duty in Kisii County, the detectives received crucial information about three criminals on a motorbike KMGK 292Z red in colour planning to rob an M-Pesa shop in the area. The officers strategically positioned themselves in anticipation of the unsuspecting criminals.



Upon noticing the officers, the culprits started shooting at the officers and fled in different directions. Undeterred, the officers retaliated, bravely fatally injuring one of the robbers.



A nearby river inadvertently aided the fugitives’ escape as the other two criminals plunged into its murky depths, disappearing from the scene.



Upon searching the incapacitated desperado, the officers recovered a browning pistol with a defaced serial number and one live ammunition.



Meanwhile, efforts to track down the two culprits, who escaped with gunshot wounds, are ongoing, and it is just a matter of time before they are smoked out of their hideouts.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.